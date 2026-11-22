On Sunday, November 22, power outage schedules will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine. Power restrictions will be imposed on industrial enterprises, while residential and other consumers will face hourly outages ranging from one to two and a half cycles.

The company explained that the restrictions are being implemented due to the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid. The schedules will be in effect around the clock, but not in all regions of the country. Power restriction schedules are in place for industrial consumers. Hourly blackouts—ranging from one to two and a half cycles—will be applied to all categories of consumers.

Ukrenergo also reported that the situation in the Odesa and Rivne regions remains difficult. Emergency repair work is ongoing there following Russian strikes. Utility workers are working to restore damaged equipment as quickly as possible and restore power to consumers.

The list of regions where the schedules will apply, as well as the specific times of the outages, should be checked on the official websites of local electricity distribution system operators. The schedules may change depending on the situation in the power grid. This was reported by NPC “Ukrenergo” on Facebook on November 21.

Strict power outage schedules have been introduced in eight regions in western Ukraine. In some areas, consumers will have electricity for only 3–4 hours by the end of the day on November 20. The restrictions are related to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

On Friday, November 20, 2026, planned electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout the day in certain regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the national energy company “Ukrenergo.”

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