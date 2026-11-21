The electricity supply situation in the Odesa region remains challenging following prolonged Russian attacks. For over a day, the occupiers have been continuously striking the region’s energy infrastructure, resulting in widespread power outages. Odesa and part of the region are experiencing a blackout.

The situation with electricity supply in the Odesa region remains difficult.

Energy workers, it is noted, have managed to partially restore power, but new enemy attacks on energy facilities have complicated the situation, and a blackout is currently underway in the region.

Company officials emphasize that specialists are working on backup power schemes to ensure electricity supply to consumers, and repair crews are working wherever the security situation allows.

This was reported by NEC “Ukrenergo.”

Damage to civilian infrastructure was reported in the Odesa region following an attack by the Russian Federation.

The situation with electricity supply in the Odesa region remains difficult following the Russian attack – Ministry of Energy

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