In Odesa, from November 23 through 27, schoolchildren will attend classes remotely. This decision was made due to significant disruptions in the city’s electricity, heating, and water supplies. During this period, kindergartens will operate only with on-duty groups.

Schools will temporarily switch to remote learning in accordance with the guidelines approved by the city commission on technological and environmental safety and emergency situations. Parents are advised to ensure in advance that their children have the necessary devices to connect to online classes. If possible, they should charge phones, tablets, and laptops while electricity is still available. This can also be done at resilience centers set up within educational institutions.

At the same time, the department understands that due to power outages, not all students will be able to regularly attend online classes. Therefore, teachers have prepared video recordings of the lessons. Children will be able to watch them at a convenient time, even if they are unable to join a live class. To access the recordings, parents should contact their child’s homeroom teacher or the school principal. They will be able to explain where to find the educational materials and how to use them.

How Kindergartens Will Operate

These changes will also apply to preschools. From November 23 through November 27, preschools in Odesa will only accept children in on-call groups. These groups are intended for the children of critical infrastructure workers who must continue working despite the difficult situation in the city. Parents can obtain information about which specific groups will be operating and how to bring their child to them from the administration of their child’s kindergarten.

The Department of Education and Science noted that restoration efforts are ongoing. They hope that the situation with electricity, heat, and water will improve, and that educational institutions will be able to return to their normal operating schedule in the near future. On November 22, the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa City Council announced changes to the operations of educational institutions.

Power outages occurred in Odesa and the Odesa district during an air raid alert. As soon as the security situation allows, utility workers will inspect the damaged equipment and begin restoration work.

As a result of the enemy shelling of Odesa on November 18, 2026, the Museum of Contemporary Art building sustained damage.

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