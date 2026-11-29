On Sunday, November 29, a memorial ceremony was held in Jerusalem to honor the victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor in Ukraine. The event took place at the memorial in the Wohl Rose Garden, where representatives of the Ukrainian-Israeli community and civil society organizations gathered. Participants laid flowers and symbolic ears of wheat at the monument to honor the millions of people who perished during the man-made famine.

The commemorative event took place near the memorial to the victims of the Holodomor in one of Jerusalem’s parks. Those attending the ceremony remembered the millions of people whose lives were taken by the 1932–1933 famine orchestrated by the Stalinist regime. The victims were not only Ukrainians. Jews and members of other ethnic groups living in Ukraine also fell victim to the Holodomor. The tragedy affected entire families and communities, leaving a deep mark on the country’s history.

Numerous representatives of the Ukrainian-Israeli community and civil society organizations attended the ceremony. They laid flowers and symbolic ears of grain at the memorial. The ears of grain serve as a symbol of remembrance for the millions of lives lost and a reminder of the tragedy endured by the Ukrainian people. The organizers thanked everyone who took part in the commemoration. They emphasized that the participants’ presence was a gesture of solidarity and a testament to a shared commitment to preserving the historical memory of the Holodomor.

Commemorative events involving the Ukrainian diaspora help raise awareness about this tragedy among people in other countries and remind them of the fates of its victims. Participants in the ceremony in Jerusalem concluded the commemoration with the words: “Eternal memory to the victims of the Holodomor.” This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel.

Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service has released declassified archival documents detailing the OUN’s organization of a protest campaign abroad in the fall of 1933. Its goal was to draw the international community’s attention to the mass famine in Soviet Ukraine and the criminal policies of the Bolshevik regime.

On November 28, 2026, Ukraine will commemorate the victims of the Holodomors. This day marks the 93rd anniversary of the 1932–1933 Holodomor, as well as 80 years since the start of the 1946–1947 famine. Ukrainians will light candles, participate in a nationwide moment of silence, and remember the millions of people who died as a result of the man-made famine orchestrated by the Soviet authorities.

On November 28, the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomors, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the millions of Ukrainians who perished as a result of the man-made famines of 1921–1923, 1932–1933, and 1946–1947.



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