On Monday, November 30, rolling blackouts will be in effect throughout the day in some regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will apply to both industrial enterprises and residential consumers. This is due to the ongoing impact of Russian attacks on the power grid.

Power-limitation schedules will be in effect for industrial enterprises. Hourly power outages will be implemented for all categories of consumers, including the general public. These will consist of one to three and a half rounds. “In some regions, scheduled power outages will be in effect around the clock: for industry—power restriction schedules; for all categories of consumers—hourly power outage schedules (from 1 to 3.5 shifts),” the company reported.

Ukrenergo explained that the restrictions are necessary due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian attacks. The schedules help distribute the available electricity and maintain the operation of the power grid. At the same time, the outages will not be the same in all regions. The timing and duration of power outages depend on the situation in a specific region and the restrictions set for it.

Therefore, Ukrainians are advised to check the schedules in advance on the official websites of their distribution system operators—the regional power companies. That is where information is published about the rotation schedule and the times when power may be out at a specific address. It’s also worth keeping an eye on updates, as the situation in the power grid may change. The introduction of the schedules was announced by NEC “Ukrenergo” on its official Facebook page.

On Sunday, November 29, hourly power outage schedules for residential customers—ranging from one to three rounds—will be in effect throughout the day across Ukraine.

Due to the consequences of Russian shelling and damage to energy infrastructure in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the procedure for power outages has been changed. Emergency restrictions have been introduced in parts of the Kyiv region, while in the Dnipropetrovsk region, energy providers are creating schedules individually for each building.

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