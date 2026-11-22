Over the next week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable shift toward winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of a Scandinavian high-pressure system.

On Monday and Tuesday, November 23–24, atmospheric fronts will move across the country, bringing snow and wet snow to most regions, except for the southern regions. In the western, northern, and most central regions, roads will become icy, while in the south and east, wind gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are expected in some areas. While temperatures in the south and in Crimea will still reach 9–14°C on Monday, by Tuesday temperatures across the country will drop to 4° below zero at night and range from 1° below zero to 4°C during the day.

On Wednesday, November 25, light snow will persist only at night in some areas of the west and northeast, while no significant precipitation is expected during the day. Nighttime temperatures will range from 1–6° below freezing, while daytime temperatures will range from 2° below freezing to 3° above freezing; in the Carpathians, temperatures will drop to 6–11° below freezing at night and 1–6° below freezing during the day.

On Thursday and Friday, November 26–27, mostly clear and dry weather will prevail across most of Ukraine—light rain and wet snow are possible only on Friday in the southwestern regions and Crimea. Nighttime temperatures will drop to 2–8°, and in the Carpathian Foothills and the Carpathians—to 6–11°, while daytime temperatures will range from 3° below freezing to 2° above freezing (in the Odesa region and Crimea—3–8° above freezing).

Over the weekend, November 28–29, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by the advance of a Scandinavian high-pressure system, which will bring dry, mostly clear, but cold weather without precipitation in all regions. Nighttime temperatures will drop to 6–11° below freezing, in some areas of the western regions—to 13° below freezing, and in the Carpathians—to 11–16° below freezing. During the day on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will range from 0 to 5° below zero; only in the far south and in Zakarpattia will they rise to 1–3° above zero.

Source: Meteoprog.

On Monday, November 23, 2026, cloudy weather with some clear spells is forecast for Ukraine, along with significant weather contrasts between the west and the rest of the country.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, stormy weather has persisted for the fourth consecutive day: heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero, and wind speeds at the summit reached 17 m/s.

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