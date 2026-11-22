Following a Russian strike on a residential building in Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called on Europe to respond to the Kremlin’s actions in a comprehensive manner. According to him, Russian provocations extend far beyond Ukraine’s borders, so the response should be directed not at individual incidents, but at the source of the threat—Russia. Sybiga also emphasized that strengthening Ukraine is important for the security of the entire European continent.

On Sunday, November 22, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga commented on the Russian attack on Dymer in the Kyiv region. A drone strike destroyed the entrance to a high-rise residential building. The minister stated that the Russian leadership bears responsibility for the deaths of civilians, and that the Kremlin’s actions pose a threat not only to Ukraine. “The blood of every civilian killed by Russia is on Putin’s hands, as is the responsibility for every crime committed under his command,” Sibiga said.

He also pointed out that Russia continues to escalate the situation, and its provocations are occurring with increasing frequency in various European countries. According to the minister, this indicates that the Kremlin’s desire for confrontation is not limited to the war against Ukraine.

Sybiga called on Europe to act collectively

The Ukrainian minister emphasized that European countries should not respond to every Russian incident separately. He believes a joint strategy is needed, one aimed at eliminating the root cause of the threat. “Europe cannot afford to respond to each individual incident in isolation. The response must be directed at the source of this growing threat—Putin’s Russia,” Sibiga emphasized.

According to him, it is important not only to counter individual attacks and provocations but also to deprive Moscow of the means to continue its aggression. To this end, in particular, it is necessary to strengthen Ukraine and limit the resources Russia uses to wage war. “Strengthening Ukraine and depriving Moscow of the resources to continue its aggression is a direct contribution to the security of the entire European continent,” the foreign minister stressed.

What Is Known About the Consequences of the Strike on Dymer

According to the latest data from the State Emergency Service, two people were killed as a result of the Russian attack on Dymer. Among them was an 18-year-old young man. Four more people were injured.

Rescue workers continue to clear the rubble of the destroyed apartment building and search for people who may be trapped beneath the debris. According to the State Emergency Service, there is currently no contact with 11 people, including two children. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. The number of dead and injured may change once work at the site of the strike is completed. This was reported by the Foreign Ministry’s press service, citing Sibiga’s remarks on Telegram on Sunday.

In Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to two, and the number of injured to four. Rescuers recovered the body of one more person from under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing; there is currently no contact with 11 people, including two children.

In Dymer, Vyshhorod District, Kyiv Oblast, rescuers recovered the body of a second victim from the rubble of a five-story building. The building was destroyed by a Russian drone, and an entire stairwell collapsed during the strike. According to preliminary information, the body found may be that of a teenager.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast following a Russian attack on the night of November 22. As a result of the strike, an entire stairwell of the residential building—from the first to the fifth floor—was destroyed. Eight people may still be trapped under the rubble, and rescuers are continuing to search for them.

On the night of November 22, a Russian drone attacked the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region. The strike destroyed part of a five-story residential building, caused a fire, and resulted in casualties. According to the State Emergency Service, seven people may be trapped under the rubble.

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