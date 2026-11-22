On Monday, November 23, 2026, cloudy weather with some clear spells is forecast for Ukraine, along with significant weather contrasts between the west and the rest of the country. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to forecasters, the western regions will see moderate, and in some places heavy, wet snow and snow; wet snow is expected to accumulate, and icy conditions will form on the roads; During the day, precipitation will also spread to the Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, where rain mixed with wet snow is forecast. No significant precipitation is expected in the rest of the country. Winds will be predominantly southeasterly and easterly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in some parts of the western and southern regions.

Air temperatures in the western regions will range from 1–6° below freezing at night to around 0° during the day; in the northern and central regions, temperatures will range from 3° below freezing to 2° above freezing at night, and 1–6° above freezing during the day; in the eastern and southern regions, temperatures will range from 0–5° above freezing at night, rising to 5–10° above freezing during the day, and up to 12° above freezing in the southern part of the Odesa region and in Crimea.

In the Kyiv region and Kyiv, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is expected on November 23, with no significant precipitation. The wind will be from the east at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures across the region will range from 3° below freezing to 2° above freezing at night and 1–6° above freezing during the day; in the capital, temperatures will be around 0° at night and 2–4° above freezing during the day.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, stormy weather has persisted for the fourth consecutive day: heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero, and wind speeds at the summit reached 17 m/s. This was reported on Sunday, November 22, 2026, by mountain rescue teams in the Carpathian region.

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