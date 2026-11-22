A 14-year-old boy was killed in the Sumy region as a result of a Russian drone explosion. The tragedy occurred on the morning of Sunday, November 22, in the Novoslobodsk community. According to preliminary reports, the boy and another local resident came across an enemy drone, which then exploded.

On Sunday, November 22, a Russian drone found by local residents exploded in the Novoslobodsk community of the Sumy region. A 14-year-old teenager was killed in the explosion. “Today in the Sumy region, a 14-year-old child was killed in an explosion caused by an enemy drone. The tragedy occurred in the morning in the Novoslobodsk community,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, two local residents came across the drone. At some point, the drone detonated. The explosion was so powerful that the teenager sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. The circumstances of the tragedy are currently being investigated. The Regional Military Administration head’s statement does not include any information about the condition of the second person who was near the drone.

This incident serves as yet another reminder of the danger posed by debris and unexploded Russian drones. Do not approach or touch any drones or their parts that you find. Such discoveries must be reported immediately to the police or emergency responders. This was announced by Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Over the past 24 hours, from the morning of November 21 to the morning of November 22, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Sumy region 40 times. Nineteen settlements came under fire, and nine civilians sustained injuries and trauma. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

In the Velykochernechchynskyi Starosta District of the Sumy community, a Russian attack drone struck a building belonging to an agricultural enterprise. This was reported on November 18, 2026, by Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration.

Between the morning of November 16 and the morning of November 17, Russian troops attacked 15 settlements in 11 communities in the Sumy region. In total, nearly 40 strikes were recorded, resulting in injuries to one woman.

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