On Monday, November 23, scheduled power restrictions will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the power grid.

Power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial customers, and hourly blackout schedules ranging from 1 to 3.5 shifts will apply to all categories of consumers.

Energy officials are working to restore power as quickly as possible, and consumers are advised to monitor the latest schedules on the official websites of distribution system operators.

Source: NPC “Ukrenergo.”

As of the evening of November 22, due to the difficult situation in the power grid, emergency power outages are currently in effect in five regions—Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy.

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro, as well as in the Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, and Kam’yanskyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, special emergency power outage schedules (SGAV) were implemented.

The situation is most critical in the Odesa region, where repeated strikes have damaged facilities critical to the power supply.

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