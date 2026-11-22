Russian forces have changed their tactics and are now focusing on destroying power grids and transmission lines in an attempt to cut off Odesa, the Odesa region, and the Dnipropetrovsk region from their power sources. As a result, an extremely difficult situation has developed there, with widespread power outages, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 22.

In Odesa, critical infrastructure has already been restored, and work is underway to secure alternative power supplies. Repair work is also underway in Dnipro, Kamyanske, and the Kharkiv and Poltava regions—according to the head of state, the necessary equipment and resources for restoration are available, and the military has been given specific tasks to counter the enemy’s new tactics.

During government officials’ briefings on addressing the aftermath of the attacks, the president thanked the Minister of Energy, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Prime Minister, as well as the repair crews, energy workers, utility workers, and State Emergency Service rescuers, who are effectively working around the clock to restore power after the strikes.

Source: Statement by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As of the evening of November 22, due to the difficult situation in the power grid, emergency power outages are currently in effect in five regions—Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy.

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro, as well as in the Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, and Kam’yanskyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, special emergency power outage schedules (SEPOS) were implemented.

The situation is most critical in the Odesa region, where repeated strikes have damaged facilities critical to the power supply.

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