Former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on reports of his possible appointment as Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington. He declined to confirm or deny whether he had received such an offer from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that personnel decisions at this level fall within the purview of the head of state.

“I don’t comment on who offered what to whom. I believe this is exclusively the president’s prerogative,” the former foreign minister said.

He added that he does not consider it appropriate to speak publicly about possible personnel offers from the president or his own response to them. According to Kuleba, it is up to Zelenskyy himself to announce such decisions.

“For me to sit here now and say, ‘No, he didn’t offer it,’ or to say, ‘Yes, he did, but I refused’—that’s all just pride and duplicity,” the diplomat explained.

Kuleba explained why Ukraine needs an ambassador to the U.S.

The former minister also drew attention to the risks of a prolonged absence of a Ukrainian ambassador in Washington. In his assessment, the problem could become particularly acute as early as January 2027.

Kuleba explained that U.S. policy is increasingly shaped not only in the White House but also in Congress. Therefore, Ukraine needs to develop contacts with senators and members of Congress, attract new supporters, and convey Kyiv’s position to American politicians.

At the same time, the diplomat emphasized that the future ambassador must be someone the president trusts and feels comfortable working with.

Kuleba spoke about this in an interview with Channel 24.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had revealed who he was considering for the position of Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy outlined the condition for appointing a new ambassador to the U.S.

We also previously reported that Zelenskyy had named candidates for the position of Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S.

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