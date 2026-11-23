The Kyiv Court of Appeals has concluded its review of the child support dispute between Member of Parliament Yelyzaveta Yasko and former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. The corresponding decision has been published in the court registry.

Back in August, the plaintiff, Yask, filed a petition with the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv requesting a court order to collect child support from Saakashvili. However, the Kyiv court refused to rule in favor of the Member of Parliament. The reason was that the court was unable to determine the registered place of residence (or current whereabouts) of Yask’s former common-law husband, Mikheil Saakashvili. Consequently, the petitioner was denied a court order to collect child support.

The MP’s attorney appealed this decision to a higher court. On November 16, the Kyiv Court of Appeals upheld the ruling of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court. The court’s reasoning boiled down to the fact that, before issuing a court order for child support, the court must know the defendant’s address, to which the decision is then sent. If there is no information regarding the person’s registered address, the court order will not take effect as required by the Code of Civil Procedure.

Both courts determined that, as of August 11, 2015, Mikheil Saakashvili was registered at a specific address. Shortly after that date, he was removed from the registry.

“The aforementioned information confirms only the debtor’s previously registered place of residence and the fact that he was removed from the registry; but do not make it possible to establish his place of residence or whereabouts, as registered in accordance with the law, at the time the application for a court order was considered,” the appellate ruling stated.

The appellate court’s ruling has taken effect and is not subject to appeal. Thus, Yaskko was unable to compel Saakashvili through the courts to pay child support for their minor daughter, Jasmine.

Earlier, MP Yaskko commented for the first time on the situation surrounding her daughter with Mikheil Saakashvili.

Yelyzaveta Yask filed a child support claim against Mikheil Saakashvili.

Saakashvili commented on the legal dispute with Yaskó regarding their daughter.

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