Ukraine has imposed sanctions against so-called “local council members” in the temporarily occupied territories, as well as individuals involved in spreading Russian propaganda and supporting the Russian invaders.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against so-called ‘local council members,’ companies, and individuals involved in propaganda and the material support of Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of our country, as well as extending the term of sanctions that were set to expire,” the Office of the President stated.

It is noted that this sanctions package targeting those acting in Russia’s interests in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories includes 27 individuals and 11 legal entities.

Among them are the so-called “deputies” of the illegally formed Kerch and Alushta “city councils” in Crimea, established by the occupiers, who serve Russia in the temporarily occupied territories, as well as leaders of civil society organizations, government officials, and agencies that facilitate the occupation and forced integration of the temporarily occupied territories.

The Office of the President reported that sanctions were also imposed on Dmitry Milyaev, governor of the Tula Region, and Yuri Mezinov, assistant minister of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (they supply the occupiers with equipment, drones, and communications devices).

It is noted that the illegally established Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kherson, and Crimean branches of Rostekhnadzor have also been sanctioned.

The Office of the President explained that these pseudo-state bodies are imposing Russian legislation on the temporarily occupied territories (TOT), in particular, facilitating the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The all-Russian sports public organization “Russian Practical Shooting Federation” has also been added to this sanctions list.

It is noted that this organization openly supports the occupiers who participated in hostilities on Ukrainian territory. The Office of the President reported that representatives of this federation, in particular, are training “volunteers” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in small-arms combat tactics.

Sanctions were also imposed on individuals and institutions conducting economic activities in the temporarily occupied territories, spreading Russian propaganda, and publicly justifying Russia’s armed aggression.

Vladislav Vlasyuk, the President’s Representative for Sanctions Policy, explained that Russia is building up its rear in the occupied territories through those it calls “deputies,” “supervisory bodies,” and “governors,” who send drones and vehicles to the front lines.

“We are striking at every link in this chain: from officials like Milyaev and Mezinov to the agencies that issue licenses even at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Sanctions against the Practical Shooting Federation serve as a reminder that sports are not immune to war,” he noted.

The Office of the President reported that another sanctions package involves extending existing restrictions and imposing new ones on entities operating in the temporarily occupied territories.

Specifically, this includes those involved in the theft of Ukrainian agricultural products, as well as Ukrainian companies that are part of a media holding company linked to the dissemination of Russian propaganda.

Specifically, sanctions were extended against “Mediaholding Novyny” LLC, “Time Media” LLC, and “Telepostir” LLC, which disseminate Russian propaganda (these companies produce false information and are part of the Ukrainian media holding “Novyny”).

This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Russian telecommunications operators and internet service providers.

The EU has approved a new package of sanctions against Russia.

The EU is preparing more than 100 new sanctions against Russia — Bloomberg

Read us on