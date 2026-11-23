Olympic champion Oksana Baiul was outraged when a figure skating school in Dnipro was described online as the pride of the Soviet Union.

The athlete emphasized that every figure skater is an individual, and she is proud of her own achievements.

Bayul stated that she does not want to dwell on the past and mentioned people linked to the Soviet secret services who, according to her, tried to influence her athletic career.

The figure skater also said that she had never sided with Russia. In the 1990s, she socialized and trained in American circles, and in 2006, she attended a show by Ilya Averbukh, after which she decided not to compete in Russia anymore, even though she received offers.

Bayul is convinced that if the USSR had not collapsed, she would hardly have become an Olympic champion. According to her, the Soviet figure skating system was geared primarily toward Moscow, and Russian coaches would take promising children from Dnipro into their groups. The athlete’s mother wouldn’t let her go to Russia, for which Oksana remains grateful to her to this day.

Source: Oksana Baiul’s Instagram.

The ex-husband of Ukrainian figure skater Oksana Baiul, Carlo Farina, was granted sole custody of their 11-year-old daughter Sofia during their lengthy divorce proceedings. The former spouses also agreed to split an investment account worth $108,000.

Figure skater Oksana Baiul, who won Ukraine’s first Olympic medal since independence, renounced her Ukrainian citizenship. The athlete did not explain the reasons for her decision.

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