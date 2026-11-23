In Kharkiv, a 52-year-old lawyer is accused of extorting money in exchange for influencing immigration officials to issue a temporary residence permit to a foreign national and help him avoid deportation.

According to the investigation, the man promised to help an Azerbaijani citizen legalize his stay in Ukraine. He initially demanded $500, and later an additional $3,000 for employment and a two-year residence permit. He also offered an alternative option for $2,000 to obtain a one-year permit through a volunteer organization.

On September 16, the lawyer received a $500 down payment, after which he was detained by law enforcement officers. An indictment charging him with extorting an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing the decisions of public officials has already been filed with the court.

The defendant faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property. However, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On November 19, 2026, the High Council of Justice temporarily suspended the chief judge of one of the district courts in the Odesa region from judicial duties in connection with criminal charges brought against him. The decision was made at the request of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

In the city of Sharhorod, Vinnytsia Oblast, law enforcement officers caught the director of a driving school and the administrator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ regional service center accepting 15,000 hryvnias in illegal benefits in exchange for passing the practical driving test.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement in a case involving bribes related to facilitating the construction of a residential complex in Lutsk. Former city council member Mykola Fedik was found guilty and sentenced to eight years in prison; however, he was released from serving his sentence with a three-year probationary period. Additionally, 500,000 hryvnias will be confiscated from him.



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