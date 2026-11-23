On Monday, November 23, the High Anti-Corruption Court found People’s Deputy Serhiy Labazuk and the director of the company “YARDI,” Denis Nazimov guilty of attempting to bribe former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and former head of the State Agency for Reconstruction Mustafa Nayem.

The MP was sentenced to seven years in prison, his accomplice to six years, and the company itself was fined 10 million hryvnias. Until the verdict becomes final, the previous pretrial measures—with bail set at 40 million and 12 million hryvnias, respectively—remain in effect for the defendants.

During the hearing, both defendants denied their guilt, calling the officials’ actions a provocation, while the defense argued that some of the evidence was inadmissible and questioned the authenticity of the audio recordings of the conversations. The first-instance court’s verdict has not yet taken effect and may be appealed.

Source: Transparency International Ukraine.

In November 2023, Serhiy Labazyuk, a member of parliament from the “For the Future” faction, was notified that he was suspected of offering a bribe. According to the investigation, together with the director of his company, “URD Ukrainian Roads,” Denis Nazimov, Labazuk attempted to bribe Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and the head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, Mustafa Nayem. In August 2023, the suspect allegedly asked for URD to be awarded contracts worth 1 billion hryvnia for the reconstruction of infrastructure facilities. In exchange, he offered a “kickback” amounting to 3–5% of the value of each contract. Detectives documented the first installment of the bribe, amounting to $150,000 (5.4 million hryvnias), which was handed over in a Chinese box in the parking lot of a supermarket in the capital.

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