In Shostka, a Russian drone struck a truck, injuring the driver

On November 10, in the city of Shostka, Sumy Oblast, a Russian attack drone struck a civilian truck with a semi-trailer. As a result of the enemy strike, the truck driver sustained injuries of varying severity, and the vehicle itself was completely destroyed by fire.

Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine arrived at the scene and quickly brought the fire that engulfed the vehicles after the strike under control and extinguished it.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In Kropyvnytskyi, rescue workers continue to extinguish a fire at the “Epicenter” hypermarket, which was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on November 10.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and six other civilians were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including the regional capital, came under enemy attack.

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