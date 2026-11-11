Tourism revenue in Ukraine rose by 23% in the first nine months of 2026

Despite the full-scale war, the tourism industry continues to contribute to local budgets. From January through September 2026, revenue from the tourism tax totaled 287.22 million UAH, which is 23% more than during the same period last year and nearly double the figure for the first nine months of 2021.

The largest amounts of tourism tax revenue went to the budgets of Kyiv and Lviv Oblast—55.21 million UAH each. The difference between them is only about 6,000 UAH. At the same time, the growth rates of revenue in these regions differ significantly: in the capital, they increased by 8% over the year, while in Lviv Oblast, they rose by 30%.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast took third place, receiving 40 million UAH in tourist tax revenue. In Zakarpattia, revenues totaled 30.42 million UAH. Thus, four regions—Kyiv, Lviv Oblast, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, and Zakarpattia—accounted for 63% of the country’s total tourism revenues.

Tourism tax revenue grew the fastest in Rivne Oblast—by 47% compared to the same period last year. In Zakarpattia, revenue increased by 44%, and in Cherkasy Oblast—by 43%.

In total, companies accounted for 54% of the tourism tax—154.25 million UAH. Another 132.97 million UAH, or 46%, was paid by individual entrepreneurs. In 16 regions, individual entrepreneurs are the primary taxpayers. Their share is highest in Bukovina, where they accounted for 87% of tourism revenue. In contrast, in Kyiv, companies paid 81% of the tax.

The tourist tax is a local tax paid by people during temporary stays at hotels, hostels, guesthouses, and other accommodations. The rate is set by local authorities, and the funds go to the budget of the respective community.

Source: OpenDataBot

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