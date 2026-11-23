The last week of November will be marked by fluctuating solar activity: after a calm start to the week, a moderate geomagnetic surge is expected in the middle of the week, and the Earth’s magnetosphere will stabilize again toward the weekend. No major geomagnetic storms are forecast for the week; however, on days of increased fluctuations, weather-sensitive individuals may experience moderate discomfort.

Detailed geomagnetic forecast by day

November 23 (Monday). The week will begin with a calm geomagnetic situation at level 2 (green level). The Earth’s magnetic field will remain stable, so solar activity will not affect the well-being of most people.

November 24 (Tuesday). A slight increase in geomagnetic fluctuations to 3 points (green level) is expected. Levels will remain within normal limits, but people who are particularly sensitive to weather changes may experience mild fatigue or drowsiness toward the end of the day.

November 25–26 (Wednesday–Thursday). The week’s peak geomagnetic activity is forecast at 4 points (yellow level). These fluctuations do not yet reach the level of a full-blown magnetic storm, but they can trigger headaches, reduced concentration, irritability, and slight fluctuations in blood pressure.

November 27 (Friday). Solar activity will begin to decline and will reach 3 points (green level). The strain on the cardiovascular and nervous systems will gradually ease, and weather-sensitive individuals will return to their usual state of well-being.

November 28–29 (Saturday–Sunday). The intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations will remain at 2–3 points (green level). The Earth’s magnetosphere will remain calm, which will help people fully recharge over the weekend.

What Is a Magnetic Storm?

Magnetic storms are disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field caused by the planet’s interaction with solar wind streams. When powerful solar flares occur on the Sun, a huge number of charged particles are ejected into space, reaching the Earth’s atmosphere within 1–3 days. The interaction of solar plasma with the Earth’s magnetic field causes fluctuations that can last from a few hours to several days in a row, and is assessed on a scale from 0 to 9 on the K-index—an international index that measures the level of geomagnetic activity and the intensity of magnetic storms on Earth.

Readings from 0 to 2 correspond to a calm geomagnetic field. Values of 3 and 4 indicate minor or moderate disturbances, which are usually noticed only by weather-sensitive individuals. Starting at 5 points, a geomagnetic storm is recorded (red level): readings of 5–6 points indicate a weak or moderate solar storm, while levels from 7 to 9 indicate a strong, very strong, and extreme magnetic storm.

Recommendations During Magnetic Storms

On days of increased geomagnetic activity, it is advisable to monitor blood pressure regularly and keep necessary medications on hand if you have cardiovascular diseases. It is important to reduce physical and emotional stress, avoid overexertion, conflicts, and stressful situations, and maintain a consistent sleep schedule of at least 7–8 hours per day. To maintain vascular tone, drink plenty of clean water, avoid alcohol, energy drinks, and excessive amounts of coffee, and opt for light meals and walks in the fresh air.

Source: U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center (NOAA SWPC).

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Gardening.

The November 2026 Angler’s Calendar: Highlights and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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