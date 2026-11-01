Zelenskyy Proposed a Meeting with Putin in Turkey – CNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his willingness to hold face-to-face talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey.

The Ukrainian leader stated that the main goal of the potential meeting would be to reach agreements on a complete ceasefire along the entire front line and to develop mechanisms to ensure compliance.

In an interview with the media, Zelenskyy expressed hope for the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, emphasizing the importance of direct dialogue with the decision-maker in Russia. In addition to a ceasefire, the head of state plans to put the issues of security guarantees, Ukraine’s reconstruction, and the fate of the occupied territories on the agenda. At the same time, the President of Ukraine categorically rejected any possibility of compromise regarding territorial integrity, stressing that Russia’s demands to cede the Donbas or recognize the annexation of Crimea contradict the Constitution of Ukraine.

Source: CNN Türk.

On November 1, Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the Russian dictator was allegedly ready to take a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the same time, he again invited the Ukrainian leader to come to Moscow for talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders of Finland and Norway to convey certain messages to Vladimir Putin during their phone calls. These contacts with the Russian side were coordinated in advance with Kyiv.

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