Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that any attempts to decide the country’s fate behind its back are counterproductive, unjust, and doomed to failure from the outset.

The head of state emphasized that the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity cannot be the subject of third-party agreements, and that agreements to end the war must be concluded exclusively with the participation of the direct parties to the conflict.

Zelenskyy recalled the Kremlin’s failed attempts to achieve a quick victory, noting that despite Russia’s initial intentions to occupy Ukraine in a matter of days, the Ukrainian people have successfully resisted. He concluded that no third party has the right to determine the future of an independent Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s interview with CNN Türk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to hold face-to-face talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Turkish soil.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders of Finland and Norway to convey certain messages to Vladimir Putin during their phone calls. These contacts with the Russian side were previously coordinated with Kyiv.

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