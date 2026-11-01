Zelenskyy ruled out the possibility of ceding occupied territories for the sake of peace – CNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will categorically refuse to recognize the temporarily occupied eastern territories and Crimea as part of the Russian Federation in order to conclude a peace agreement.

Following a meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the head of state stressed that voluntarily relinquishing sovereign territory is irrational and also contradicts the will of the Ukrainian people and the Constitution of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the key objective of the summit in Turkey—involving the leadership of Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation—should be an unconditional ceasefire and the establishment of an effective mechanism to monitor compliance with it. In addition, the top priorities for further discussion remain international security guarantees for Ukraine, the exchange of prisoners, the security of energy and maritime infrastructure, and the development of a concrete roadmap for the definitive end of the war.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s interview with CNN Türk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to hold face-to-face talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Turkish soil.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders of Finland and Norway to convey certain messages to Vladimir Putin during their phone calls. These contacts with the Russian side were preliminarily coordinated with Kyiv.

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