In the Lviv region, a man stole a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and robbed an electronics store

A 23-year-old resident of Kulykiv in the Lviv region was sentenced to 5 years and 2 months in prison for unlawfully taking possession of a car and stealing from an electronics store.

In addition, he must compensate the van’s owner for over 284,000 UAH in property damage and 35,000 UAH in emotional distress, as well as return the stolen property to the store.

According to the case file, in July 2025, the man, while intoxicated, stole a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that the owner had briefly left on the grounds of his farm in one of the villages in the Lviv District.

The vehicle was unlocked, and the keys were left in the ignition. The defendant took advantage of this, got behind the wheel, and drove off. However, he did not get very far: he lost control, veered into a ditch, and overturned the van.

A subsequent sobriety test revealed that the man’s blood alcohol level was more than 10 times the legal limit.

Law enforcement officials launched a pretrial investigation into the unlawful seizure of the vehicle.

While forensic examinations and necessary investigative actions were underway in the vehicle theft case, the man committed another crime.

One night in February 2026, while intoxicated, he broke a padlock off a metal gate and broke into an electronics store.

From there, the suspect stole four cell phones, three watches, and nearly 5,000 hryvnias in cash. The total amount of damages exceeded 35,000 hryvnias.

During a search of the man’s residence, law enforcement officers found and seized three phones and a smartwatch. According to the investigation, he lost the rest of the stolen goods on his way back from the store.

The man was charged with unlawful seizure of a vehicle and theft committed under martial law—under Part 2 of Article 289 and Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court sentenced the 23-year-old resident of Kulykiv to 5 years and 2 months in prison. The convicted man must also compensate the car owner for over 284,000 UAH in property damage and 35,000 UAH in emotional distress, and return the stolen property to the store owner.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by Investigative Division No. 2 of the Lviv District Police Department No. 1 of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast.

The court’s verdict becomes final after the appeal period expires.

Prosecutors from the Zhovkva District Prosecutor’s Office proved the man’s guilt in court.

In Khmelnytskyi, police detained a 57-year-old man who stabbed an acquaintance during a conflict. The victim was hospitalized, and the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

Earlier, in the Podilsky District of Kyiv, police fired their weapons at an aggressive dog that was hiding in a residential building and attacking people.

In Ternopil, a 17-year-old local resident set a fighting dog on a police officer, causing the woman to suffer lacerations to her face. Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal investigation into the incident. The minor could face up to five years in prison.

In Irpin, a tied-up dog was found near a supermarket, with a note and documents left beside it. The note stated that the animal belonged to a soldier who had died.

In Kyiv, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison for cruelty to a dog and theft from a car.

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