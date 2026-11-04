NABU is conducting searches at the home of Anton Kravchuk, head of internal security at the SBU

On November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is conducting investigative actions against Colonel Anton Kravchuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) Main Directorate for Internal Security. The searches are taking place amid a conflict between NABU detectives and representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by sources within law enforcement agencies who spoke to “Ukrainska Pravda.”

According to them, the investigative actions against Kravchuk are taking place simultaneously with an attempt by NABU to search the home of Serhiy Duka, the first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

It was previously reported that during the search of Duka’s residence, a high-ranking SBU official threatened the detectives with a firearm and obstructed the investigative proceedings. SBU special forces also arrived at the scene.

“Ukrainska Pravda” is attempting to ascertain the details of the searches at Kravchuk’s residence.

As a reminder, an SBU official threatened NABU detectives with a weapon during a search.

Earlier, NABU and the SAP responded to Kravchenko’s statement regarding the planning of an attack in Austria.

In addition, NABU and the SAPO have concluded their investigation into the embezzlement of grain from a state-owned corporation.

Prior to this, NABU had uncovered a scheme involving the disappearance of $29 million worth of grain.

Read us on