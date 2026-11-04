In the Uzhhorod region, nearly 70 hectares of land are being demanded back by the community due to nonpayment of rent

The Uzhhorod District Prosecutor’s Office has filed a lawsuit seeking to terminate the lease agreements and return nearly 70 hectares of land to the Syurtiv community. The company has not paid rent for three years, so prosecutors are also demanding that the arrears be collected from it.

This involves four land plots with a total area of nearly 70 hectares, which the village council leased to the company in December 2023 for commercial agricultural production for a term of 40 years.

However, since legally acquiring the plots, the lessee has failed to pay rent for the use of the land. In addition, the company subsequently subleased three of the plots but did not pay the rent for them. As a result, the debt exceeded 326,000 UAH, which constitutes a breach of the terms of the agreements.

In light of this, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit with the Commercial Court of Zakarpattia Oblast on behalf of the Syurtiv Village Council. Prosecutors are demanding that the debt be collected, the lease agreements be terminated, the state registration be revoked, and the land plots be returned to the community.

The lawsuit is currently pending before the court.

Source: Press Service of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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