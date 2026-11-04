Zelenskyy Discussed Upcoming Peace Talks with Witkoff and Kushner

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on extensive consultations with U.S. Special Representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, following which he announced that a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is being arranged for as early as next week.

The head of state noted that the Ukrainian side has presented the U.S. with its own clear proposals and insists on intensifying the negotiation process as much as possible to bring the war to an end as quickly as possible.

Among the key priorities mentioned were strengthening air defense with interceptors for the Patriot systems, expanding bilateral cooperation under the “Drone Deals” framework, and engaging international partners and the World Bank in developing security guarantees and plans for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.

Source: Official statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the upcoming peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine plans to raise the issue of security guarantees. Other priorities include halting attacks on energy infrastructure, unblocking the “grain corridor,” exchanging prisoners of war, and organizing a meeting of state leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, it could take place soon.

During his speech at the Berlin Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that after the U.S. elections, Donald Trump would focus on achieving a just peace in Ukraine.

The Kremlin no longer expects U.S. President Donald Trump to be able to force Ukraine to sign a peace agreement on Russia’s terms. As a result, Moscow intends to increase military pressure on Ukraine and its European allies and is preparing for a protracted war.

Read us on