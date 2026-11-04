Church Holiday on November 5, 2026: Traditions and Folk Superstitions

On November 5, 2026, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, commemorates the holy martyrs Galaktion and Epistima. This day is dedicated to a married couple who remained faithful to their Christian beliefs and suffered a martyr’s death for their faith. Their story has become a symbol of spiritual resilience and devotion to religious convictions.

Religious Holidays and Their History

Memorial Day of the Holy Martyrs Galaktion and Epistime

On November 5, the Orthodox Church commemorates the Holy Martyrs Galaktion and Epistima. They lived in the 3rd century in the city of Emesa (modern-day Lebanon).

According to tradition, Galaktion was born into a pagan family but converted to Christianity. He became engaged to a young woman named Epistima, who also converted to the new faith under his influence. The young couple, having decided to devote their lives to serving the Lord, renounced marriage and entered a monastery near the Sinai Mountains, where they led a devout life of fasting and prayer.

During the persecution of Christians, they were arrested. They courageously refused to renounce Christ, despite brutal torture. Galaktion and Epistima died a martyr’s death for their beliefs, becoming symbols of spiritual fidelity and strength.

Prayers for Today

O holy martyrs Galaktion and Epistima, faithful spouses of Christ! We turn to you in prayer and implore you: pray to the All-Merciful God for us, the weak and sinful. Look upon our sorrows and deliver us from every danger and evil, from enemies both visible and invisible. Strengthen us in the Orthodox faith; grant us strength of spirit so that we may imitate your courage and remain faithful to the Lord until the end.

Amen.



Folk Beliefs and Omens

Our ancestors believed that the signs of this day could predict what the weather would be like in the future:

If there is a lot of mud on the roads and no snow—there will be a severe frost in early December.

If there is a lot of frost on the trees, winter will be snowy and long.

If there is a strong wind on this day, it means there will be prolonged rains in the coming weeks.

This day was considered auspicious for gathering firewood.

What Not to Do

Argue, use foul language, or settle scores.

Gossip or slander others.

Refuse to help those in need.

Be envious or wish ill upon someone.

Borrowing money and taking on debt.

Starting important tasks without an urgent need.

Read us on