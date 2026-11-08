Regional branches of the SBU are allegedly collecting funds for bail for General Serhiy Duka, who is suspected of involvement in a criminal organization in the “Carthage” case.

According to a source at “Ukrainska Pravda” within law enforcement agencies, operatives are being required to transfer 50,000 hryvnias each, while sector and department heads and their deputies are being asked to transfer 150,000 hryvnias each.

After transferring the funds, employees are required to send screenshots of the receipts to their superiors. The superiors, in turn, compile lists and forward the information to Kyiv.

Earlier, it was reported that messages were circulating among SBU employees calling on them to contribute to a bail fund for the general.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.

Earlier, Arakhamia called the allegations in the Carthage case an “information attack.”

Former Interior Minister Klymenko denied an attempt to bribe him by those implicated in the “Carthage” case.

Dmytro Lytvyn, the Ukrainian president’s communications adviser, stated that the case files for “Carthage” do not establish any facts regarding the transfer of bribes to Health Minister Viktor Lyashko and former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

On November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the scandal surrounding the involvement of SBU employees in a criminal organization that NABU exposed during the “Carthage” special operation.

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