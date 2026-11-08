Following the Russian attack on a boiler room in Zhytomyr on the evening of November 7, educational institutions are temporarily changing their operating procedures due to the lack of heating.

Schools will switch to distance learning. Parents will be notified of the changes via school chat groups.

Kindergartens without heat will temporarily transfer children to other preschools.

Meanwhile, city hospitals and clinics continue to operate as usual. Utility services are working to restore heat supply.

Source: Zhytomyr City Council.

In Zhytomyr, equipment was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on one of the city’s boiler rooms. A total of 140 residential buildings, as well as educational institutions and clinics, are now without centralized heating.