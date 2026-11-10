Law enforcement officials are investigating the possible involvement of Iryna Nikorak, a member of parliament from the “European Solidarity” party, in an accident that occurred on October 31 on the Mukachevo–Lviv highway.

According to the publication “Informator,” citing sources in law enforcement, a dashcam from one of the drivers involved in the accident captured an Audi Q8 belonging to the lawmaker.

According to journalists, while passing several cars, the vehicle crossed a solid line and veered into oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision.

It is reported that the Audi left the scene of the accident, while the other people involved sustained injuries and were hospitalized. Law enforcement is currently investigating whether Nikorak herself was behind the wheel. According to the publication, surveillance camera footage preliminarily indicates that she was.

Meanwhile, the Lviv Regional Police officially reported a traffic accident near the village of Lany, in which two passengers of a Volkswagen Jetta were injured. The police report makes no mention of either the Audi Q8 or the member of parliament.

Source: Informator

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