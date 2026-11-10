On November 10, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Olga Berezhna as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. In her new position, she will be responsible for the development of digital education and the digital competencies of Ukrainians, as well as for coordinating the ministry’s work in this area at the national level.

Minister of Digital Transformation Oksana Ferchuk also announced the appointment. According to her, Berezhna will work on developing the skills Ukrainians need to use new technologies in business and the public sector.

In particular, the Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to work with employers to determine which digital competencies the Ukrainian economy will need in the coming years. The ministry will also develop educational programs to help people master digital professions, apply technology in their respective fields, and create their own products.

Special attention will be paid to the accessibility of digital education. According to Ferchuk, accessibility principles must be taken into account when developing programs so that people with diverse needs can develop digital skills throughout their lives.

Olga Berezhna has over 20 years of experience in human capital management, including more than 15 years working in the IT and telecommunications sectors. She has been involved in launching technology companies and driving the digital transformation of businesses with up to 10,000 employees.

According to Forbes Ukraine, Berezhna previously served as Director of Human Resources at Vodafone and also headed the HR hub of the international telecommunications group Veon. In addition, she has worked at SystemGroup, Terra Food, and Metinvest Digital.

Berezhna has experience working both in Ukraine and abroad, as well as collaborating with international technology and consulting partners. The Ministry of Digital Transformation expects that her management experience will help implement state policy in the field of digital competency development.

This was reported with reference to a statement from the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a new State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

On September 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Viktor Kitsyuk as a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv. Kitsyuk had previously served at this court, but his five-year term ended in May 2014. Following that, his appointment was reviewed by the High Council of Justice and the courts for several years.

Read us on