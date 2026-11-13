A well-known sauce manufacturer is halting production in Ukraine and cutting its workforce

Due to critical power supply issues and military threats, the company “Royal Taste” is halting the purchase of all types of oilseeds, laying off employees, and suspending production.

“Korolivskyi Smak announces the forced suspension of production, a complete halt to the purchase of all types of oilseeds, and staff reductions due to the critical power supply situation and the constant threat of missile and drone strikes. The hardest part of this situation is that we are forced to leave people without jobs. Many have been with us for years, and we understand that behind every employee is a family. Constant power outages make it impossible to ensure stable operations, and the threat of shelling poses additional risks to our employees.

The company is currently completing shipments of finished products and halting production processes,” the company’s press service reported on November 13.