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News Ukraine

A well-known sauce manufacturer is halting production in Ukraine and cutting its workforce

UA NEWS 13 November 2026 21:01
A well-known sauce manufacturer is halting production in Ukraine and cutting its workforce

Due to critical power supply issues and military threats, the company “Royal Taste” is halting the purchase of all types of oilseeds, laying off employees, and suspending production.

 

 

“Korolivskyi Smak announces the forced suspension of production, a complete halt to the purchase of all types of oilseeds, and staff reductions due to the critical power supply situation and the constant threat of missile and drone strikes. The hardest part of this situation is that we are forced to leave people without jobs. Many have been with us for years, and we understand that behind every employee is a family. Constant power outages make it impossible to ensure stable operations, and the threat of shelling poses additional risks to our employees.
The company is currently completing shipments of finished products and halting production processes,” the company’s press service reported on November 13. 

As a reminder, in the village of Bandurka in the Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone struck the Bandurka Oil Extraction Plant. The strike damaged four tanks containing sunflower oil; one of them was completely destroyed.
 
The Ukrainian agricultural company “Kernel” has temporarily suspended operations at all of its oil extraction plants following massive Russian attacks. The drone strikes damaged the plants’ production buildings, equipment, and storage tanks.
 
Earlier, Russian troops attacked a Kernel terminal in the Odesa region for the third time in the last four days. The drone strike caused a massive fire and severely damaged the sunflower oil storage facilities and transshipment infrastructure.

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