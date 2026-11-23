An outbreak of tuberculosis among children has been reported in Cherkasy. A total of 26 cases have been identified in ten educational institutions in the city, 23 of which are among children.

“Anti-epidemic measures are underway in Cherkasy following the detection of tuberculosis cases among children. Since October 22, 26 cases of tuberculosis have been registered in the city, 23 of which are among children attending 10 educational institutions. The patients are receiving the necessary treatment,” the Center’s statement reads.

At the same time, experts emphasized that, based on the current assessment of the epidemiological situation, there is no need for a general suspension of in-person classes at educational institutions where tuberculosis cases have been reported.

“The situation is currently under constant monitoring. Decisions regarding additional anti-epidemic measures will be made based on the results of risk assessments,” noted the Cherkasy Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts from the center also explained how tuberculosis is diagnosed and treated in Ukraine.

“In Ukraine, the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis are free of charge. Patients receive a full range of medical care,” the statement noted.

In particular, patients receive consultations with doctors at all stages of treatment, have access to modern diagnostic methods, and are provided with the necessary anti-tuberculosis medications.

In addition, the following are provided:

examinations to detect possible side effects of treatment early and, if necessary, to receive symptomatic therapy;

hospitalization based on medical indications;

medical and psychosocial support.

“The modern approach to treatment involves patient-centered care, continuous monitoring of treatment effectiveness, and adherence to international clinical guidelines,” the Center noted.

As is well known, tuberculosis is an infectious disease transmitted through the air from a person with active tuberculosis (who is actively shedding bacteria). The risk of infection depends on the duration and intensity of contact and on the number of bacteria inhaled by a healthy person. The likelihood of developing the disease after exposure to the bacteria depends on the state of the immune system. If the immune system is unable to contain the infection, tuberculosis develops.

“Tuberculosis is curable, and timely detection of the infection and necessary medical measures help prevent the development of the disease,” the Center for Public Health added.

Diagnosis



The following methods are used for early diagnosis:

screening questionnaires (surveys regarding symptoms and risk factors);

chest X-rays;

molecular genetic testing of biological samples.

Specifically, sputum from adults, stool samples from young children, and other biological materials are used for testing as needed.

This was reported by the Cherkasy Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read also: Global tuberculosis incidence fell by 1.6% in 2025 — Health Policy Watch.

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