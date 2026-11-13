On November 11, Poland’s Independence Day, volunteers from the organization “Spiders from Opole” handed over several vehicles to representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in front of the Lviv Opera House.

The vehicles were purchased thanks to donations from Poles, private fundraisers, and the help of volunteers. Among the vehicles handed over were a Nissan Primastar, a Mitsubishi Pajero, a Volkswagen T4, and armored vehicles.

According to volunteer Olya Charnetska, the organization has been weaving camouflage nets since the start of the full-scale war, and for the past two to three years has also regularly organized vehicle convoys for Ukrainian defenders.

In total, the volunteers have already delivered hundreds of vehicles to the Ukrainian military. Such campaigns are held practically every week.

Source: Novy Kurier Galitsky

Volunteers from the “Ukrainian Team” Charitable Foundation set a new Ukrainian record—the longest “Canvas of Unity” featuring children’s handprints in the shape of blue-and-yellow hearts — with the aim of raising funds for net launchers to protect soldiers on the front lines from enemy drones.

Poland will increase the number of Starlink terminals to ensure stable communications for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front lines. This step is crucial for strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

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