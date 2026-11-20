On Saturday, November 21, power outages will again occur in some regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will be in effect around the clock: power restriction schedules will be implemented for industrial facilities, while hourly outages will be in place for residential and other consumers.

According to the company, the hourly blackout schedules for all consumer categories will include 1.5 to 3 rounds. Separate power restriction schedules will apply to industrial enterprises. At the same time, residential consumers should be prepared for temporary power outages according to the hourly schedules.

Ukrenergo explained that the restrictions are related to the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid. The shelling has damaged equipment and power lines, which utility workers are currently trying to repair. Specialists are working around the clock to restore the damaged facilities to operation and resume a stable power supply to Ukrainian households as quickly as possible.

At the same time, the exact timing of the outages will depend on the region and the rotation schedule. Consumers should monitor updates on the official websites of their regional power companies, where schedules for specific addresses are published. Utility companies are also urging people to use electricity sparingly, especially after power is restored. This will help reduce the load on the grid. This was reported by NEC “Ukrenergo” on Telegram.

Power restrictions will be in effect around the clock due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the power grid.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have been striking power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities. As of the morning of November 19, power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions.

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