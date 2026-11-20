The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is preparing to serve a notice of suspicion on Yegor Burkin, known by the nickname “The Mexican.” According to law enforcement officials, he heads the Russian drug syndicate “Khimprom.” Investigators are currently determining where to send the documents, as Burkin does not reside in Ukraine and has been stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship.

On November 20, Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, announced that charges were being prepared. He spoke with journalists alongside Semen Kryvonos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to Klymenko, anti-corruption authorities have already sent inquiries to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies. They are trying to determine where the text of the charges against Burkin can be sent. “We are preparing to serve these charges. We have now submitted requests to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies to determine where to send the text of the indictment,” said the head of the SAP. He explained that Burkin does not reside in Ukraine, and his last known address is unknown. In addition, he has been stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship.

The SAP wants to properly prepare all documents and follow the procedure for serving the notice of suspicion. This is necessary to prevent the defense from challenging it on the grounds of a violation of the notification procedure.

What Is Known About the “Khimprom” Case

Yegor Burkin’s name has come up in the case involving the Russian drug syndicate “Khimprom.” Ukraine is also investigating the activities of a network of fraudulent call centers which, according to the investigation, were linked to this group. On November 4, NABU and the SAP announced the exposure of a scheme through which high-ranking law enforcement officials allegedly received illicit benefits in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate unhindered.

According to investigators, current high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and the Office of the Prosecutor General, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld, were involved in these activities. Following the launch of the investigation, personnel changes took place within law enforcement agencies. In the National Police, officers against whom the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was conducting legal proceedings were suspended from duty pending an internal investigation. SBU Head Oleksandr Poklad also dismissed two high-ranking officials from the agency who were implicated in the investigation.

Who Has Already Been Taken Into Custody in the “Carthage” Case

On November 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations. He was remanded in custody, but the court allowed for the possibility of release on bail set at 15 million hryvnias. The court also remanded another suspect in the case—Vitaliy Rybalko—into custody. In his case, no bail amount was set.

Serhiy Duka, the former first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), was also taken into custody. The court set his bail at 65 million hryvnias. On November 13, the bail was paid for Duka, after which he was released from pretrial detention. Later, during the second phase of the operation, law enforcement officials announced that five more members of the new criminal organization were under suspicion. According to the investigation, the organization may have included at least 12 people.

How Operation “Carthage” Unfolded

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting an investigation into a possible corruption scheme as part of Operation “Carthage.” Anti-corruption authorities announced the dismantling of the criminal organization as early as September 4. According to investigators, the group systematically received bribes from fraudulent call centers and laundered the money it received. The organizers may have paid law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of these centers, which defrauded Ukrainians and foreigners.

At that time, Serhiy Kropiva, deputy head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation at the Office of the Prosecutor General, was among those notified of the allegations. Investigators believe that he formed a criminal group in mid-2025 and recruited active prosecutors and their associates into it. According to the NABU, members of the group demanded money in exchange for not interfering with the operations of underground call centers. These centers, law enforcement officials claim, defrauded people on a massive scale in Ukraine and abroad.

Following the arrest of employees of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko resigned. On September 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing him from the post of Prosecutor General. Now, investigators are preparing to serve a notice of suspicion on the alleged head of “Khimprom,” Yegor Burkin. At the same time, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) emphasizes that they must first establish the proper procedure for transferring documents to ensure the process complies with legal requirements.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, together with colleagues from the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Lithuania, have completed the international special operation “Connect,” aimed at dismantling a transnational network of fraudulent call centers. As part of the investigation, 16 individuals were notified of their status as suspects, and 39 individuals were extradited at the request of foreign law enforcement agencies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi. Among the main topics of discussion were investigations into cases related to the activities of the “Khimprom” group. The head of state stated that this case must end with the fair punishment of all those involved in criminal activity.

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko stated that the “Khimprom” drug syndicate, which was exposed in 2018, was completely dismantled during his tenure, and its leadership was in custody; but after a change in leadership at the Prosecutor General’s Office, the suspects were released.

The leader of the Russian “Khimprom” drug syndicate, Yegor Burkin, nicknamed “The Mexican,” discussed the possibility of bribing then-Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko through his inner circle. In this way, the group’s members sought to prevent the initiation of a ban on the chemical compounds they used to manufacture narcotics.

Members of the “Khimprom” drug ring planned to earn up to half a million dollars a week in Kyiv. To do so, they intended to exploit loopholes in the law that allowed them to alter the chemical formula of a synthetic cannabinoid and sell it under the guise of souvenir products. This was stated by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko, who also spoke about threats directed at him and pressure on law enforcement leadership.

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