The Council of the European Union has approved a new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine under the European Peace Fund.

The funds will be used for joint procurement of weapons and equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The package includes the supply of drones, air defense systems, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, radars, and explosives. The equipment is scheduled to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2027.

According to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, the support should help Ukraine strengthen its position on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

The decision is part of the September 25 agreement among EU member states to allocate a total of €6.6 billion to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund.

Source: Council of the EU.

Republican leadership in the House of Representatives is attempting to use the issue of support for Kyiv as leverage against the Democrats. At risk are the sharing of intelligence, other military aid to Ukraine, and the imposition of new sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine has received nearly 8 billion euros from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program. This is the largest single tranche in the program’s history. The funds have already been transferred to the state budget and will be used to support the country’s financial stability amid a full-scale war. In total, the European Union has transferred 13.57 billion euros to Ukraine since the beginning of 2026.

Ukraine has received a new tranche of 3.47 billion euros from the EU.

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