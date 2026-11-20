As of the evening of November 20, there is a backlog of vehicles waiting to exit Ukraine at the Ukrainian-Polish border within the Lviv region.

Citizens planning a trip to Poland are advised to take this situation into account when planning their route and, if possible, choose less congested border crossings.

For exiting Ukraine: “Ugryniv” – 40 vehicles;

“Rava-Ruska” – 100 vehicles;

“Hrushiv” – 10 cars;

“Krakivets” – 60 cars, 5 buses;

“Shehyni” – 110 vehicles;

“Smilnytsia” – 45 cars;

“Nyzhankovychi” – 30 cars, 1 bus.

There are traffic backlogs of vehicles entering Ukraine at the “Krakivets” border crossing—20 cars—and at the “Shehyni” border crossing—100 cars. At the remaining border crossing points, no backlogs of vehicles or buses entering Ukraine have been reported.

Up-to-date information on the traffic situation at the border crossing points can be found on the Facebook pages of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment. This was reported by the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment.

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