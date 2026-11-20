Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Mariana Reva as Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The head of state signed the corresponding decree, No. 1127/2026, on November 20, 2026.

“To appoint Mariana Ivanivna Reva as Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine,” the decree states.

It should be noted that Mariana Reva previously worked within the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police.

This was reported with reference to the head of state’s decree No. 1127/2026.

Zelenskyy appointed a new permanent representative of Ukraine to UNESCO.

Zelenskyy has appointed 16 new judges to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

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