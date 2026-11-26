In the Volyn region, an indictment has been filed against a 21-year-old woman accused of intentionally killing her own newborn child immediately after giving birth. She is charged with a crime under Article 117 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the woman was aware of her pregnancy but did not seek medical care or register with any healthcare facilities throughout the entire period. In addition, she concealed her pregnancy from her relatives.

The tragedy occurred on the night of August 3, 2026, in one of the villages in the Kovel District. According to investigators, the woman gave birth alone in a bathroom to a healthy, full-term baby boy, after which she took his life.

The defendant is currently under house arrest. The pretrial investigation was conducted by the Kovel District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Volyn Oblast.

Pursuant to Article 117 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the intentional killing by a mother of her newborn child during childbirth or immediately thereafter is punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime and may not be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Kovel District Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, in Chernivtsi, a 28-year-old man is accused of murdering a 79-year-old woman, robbing her home, and setting the house on fire to conceal the crime. The indictment has already been submitted to the court.

The Vinnytsia Court of Appeals upheld the life sentence for a man who killed two teenagers in Sharhorod. The tragedy occurred on September 10, 2025, following a verbal altercation on a bus. On November 24, 2026, it was reported that the defense’s appeal had been rejected and the sentence upheld.

The Vinnytsia Court of Appeals reviewed the appeal and rejected it. The court upheld the previous sentence, so the man will serve a life sentence. The appellate court’s decision has become final. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In 2026, three men in Kyiv were sentenced to life in prison for the sexual abuse and rape of minors.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 19-year-old local woman on suspicion of the intentional murder of a 32-year-old foreign national who had previously served as a contract soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the woman acted on behalf of Russian intelligence services and slipped poison into the man’s drink during a meeting.

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