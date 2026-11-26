The Lviv City Council has approved the transfer of the “Lokomotiv” sports complex, located at 30 Fedkovych Street, into municipal ownership. The city is prepared to pay Ukrzaliznytsia compensation for the property based on its appraised value, which exceeds 36.5 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the complex currently remains the property of the railway company. The decision adopted by the City Council merely confirms the community’s readiness to accept the facility but does not imply an automatic transfer of ownership.

“The Lokomotiv Sports Complex must be preserved for the city. The City Council guarantees compensation based on the appraised value. Because if, God forbid, they sell it, you understand, an investor will tear it down,” said Andriy Sadovyi.

The mayor also reported on Facebook that he had discussed the complex’s future with the head of “Ukrzaliznytsia” and the Minister of Community and Territorial Development. According to him, there is a shared understanding that the facility should be transferred to the city’s management.

“We understand that for ‘Ukrzaliznytsia,’ this is a financial asset. Therefore, Lviv is ready to compensate for its appraised value—over 36.5 million hryvnias,” wrote Andriy Sadovyi.

The city council plans to develop the complex and, in particular, create a space there for veterans to engage in sports. According to the mayor, the city has repeatedly appealed to the government to transfer the “Lokomotiv” sports complex to community ownership if “Ukrzaliznytsia” is unable to maintain it. However, previous responses indicated that the company continues to use the facility and has no plans to sell it.

What the council members decided regarding “Lokomotiv”

During the session, council members approved a resolution granting consent for the Lviv City Territorial Community to take ownership of the real estate complex located at 30 Fedkovycha Street. This includes the “Lokomotiv” road sports and fitness complex, the bicycle boxes, and the “Halychanka” pavilion, which are currently owned by “Ukrzaliznytsia.” Forty-nine deputies voted in favor of the resolution.

The document provides for the option to purchase these properties at their appraised value—36,567,754 UAH. During the discussion, it was also proposed to ensure that the complex retains its sports-oriented purpose. In addition, Anton Nikulin, head of the Lviv City Council’s Sports Office, is to be tasked with determining which sports school could be housed in the complex so that classes can continue to be held there.

Separately, the deputies discussed a proposal to appeal to “Ukrzaliznytsia” with a request to urgently halt the auction scheduled for November 27. The draft resolution was sent back for revision with editorial amendments, so the final wording of this clause should be verified against the signed document.

This became known during the city council session on Thursday, November 26.

As a reminder, Sibiga called on partners to urgently transfer locomotives to Ukraine.

A Russian drone struck a locomotive next to a passenger train

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