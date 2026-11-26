The Ministry of Education and Science has prepared four possible models for the 2027 national multi-subject test. They may differ in format and the number of subjects, but the final decision will be up to the Verkhovna Rada. Currently, one of the draft laws stipulates that applicants will, as before, take four subjects.

According to the minister, the ministry has already considered several options for administering the NMT in 2027. However, it is still too early to discuss the final format of the test. First, parliament must pass a framework law that will establish the rules for the admissions process. “We have developed four possible models for the National Multidisciplinary Test, but the decision on the test is the prerogative of parliament. Therefore, we will await the decision of our members of parliament,” Butenko said.

What Changes Are Proposed for the 2027 NMT?

One of the main issues remains the number of subjects that applicants must take. On October 28, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation recommended adopting Draft Law No. 15440 in principle and as a whole. The document stipulates that the national multi-subject test will continue to consist of four subjects. In other words, the format used during the previous two admissions cycles may be retained for applicants.

At the same time, there is another proposal. Alternative Bill No. 15440-1 has been sent back for revision. Its authors want to reduce the number of subjects in the National Multidisciplinary Test from four to three. In addition, they propose making mathematics an elective subject rather than a mandatory part of the test. Thus, the final decision could affect both the number of questions applicants will have to answer and the list of required subjects itself. However, none of the proposed options has been approved yet.

Which subjects are currently included in the NMT

In 2025 and 2026, applicants took tests in four subjects. Three of them were mandatory: Ukrainian language, mathematics, and Ukrainian history. Applicants chose the fourth subject themselves. The available options included a foreign language, biology, geography, physics, chemistry, and Ukrainian literature.

This model may remain in place in 2027 if the Verkhovna Rada supports Bill No. 15440. However, if lawmakers decide to change the admission rules, the testing format may change. Therefore, applicants planning to apply to universities in 2027 should keep an eye on the parliament’s decision for now. The four models mentioned by the Ministry of Education and Science do not necessarily mean that the testing will definitely change: the final rules will be determined after the law is passed. This was announced by Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko during the presentation of the “Index of the Future 2026” study.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has developed four possible models for the National Multisubject Test (NMT) for 2027. The final format of the entrance exam will be determined after the Verkhovna Rada adopts the basic legislation regarding the admissions campaign.

Earlier, a proposal was made in the Verkhovna Rada to change the format of the National Multidisciplinary Test in 2027.

Ukrainians who are abroad or have returned to Ukraine and have already completed their general secondary education or are completing it in the 2026–2027 academic year can prepare for the NMT through a preparatory course as part of the “Winter Admission” program. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, 94 higher education institutions have already joined the program.

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