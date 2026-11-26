A 24-year-old resident of the Sumy region was caught in Kyiv for his involvement in a fraud scheme that resulted in two companies losing 6.2 million hryvnias. The perpetrators sent fake emails purporting to be from the State Tax Service and containing malicious software.

According to the investigation, in September 2025, the fraudsters sent emails to the companies on behalf of the State Tax Service that contained a virus. Once the emails were opened, the fraudsters gained access to the accountants’ computers and, subsequently, to the companies’ bank accounts.

After gaining access to the accounts of two Kyiv-based companies, the perpetrators transferred 6.2 million UAH to accounts controlled by a sole proprietor. Law enforcement officials managed to track the flow of funds and block nearly 3 million UAH.

The fraudsters withdrew another 3.2 million UAH and converted it into cryptocurrency. The investigation identified crypto wallets containing assets worth over 60,000 USDT (approximately 2.7 million UAH). These wallets were seized.

A 24-year-old suspect was notified of the charges in absentia. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized cell phones, SIM cards, and digital evidence. They are continuing to identify other participants in the scheme.

Source: National Police of Ukraine, Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

In Ternopil, a fraudster posed as a police officer and swindled more than 30,000 hryvnias from a pensioner.

Earlier in Zakarpattia, two members of a criminal group—which extorted millions of hryvnias and dollars from business owners and local residents for fictitious debts and the right to conduct business—were sentenced to long prison terms. The co-organizer received 8 years and 6 months in prison, and one of the perpetrators received 7 years and 6 months.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three young residents of the Kolomyia region were exposed; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

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