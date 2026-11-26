On November 26, 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Dmytro Tkachenko as commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In this position, he replaced Dmytro Herega, whom the head of state dismissed on the same day. The relevant decrees were published on the president’s website.

Dmytro Tkachenko’s appointment is outlined in Decree No. 1144/2026, which Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed on November 26. The document states: “To appoint Dmytro Vasylovych Tkachenko as Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

On the same day, the president signed another decree—No. 1143/2026—dismissing Dmytro Herega from his position as commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Both documents were published on the head of state’s official website. The decree appointing Tkachenko takes effect on the date of its publication.

What Are the Responsibilities of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

The Support Forces are a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their work encompasses critical tasks that help the military operate on the front lines and meet its needs. In particular, their areas of responsibility include engineering support, radiation, chemical, and biological protection, as well as topographic and hydrometeorological support. Units of this branch also engage in demining operations and the construction of engineering barriers.

Support forces create the conditions necessary for other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to operate. The protection of military personnel, the preparation of positions, and the safety of troop movements across various sections of the front line depend on their work. Currently, the decree announcing Dmytro Tkachenko’s appointment does not specify the reasons for the personnel change or the new commander’s future tasks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Brigadier General Oleksiy Kovalenko as commander of the Signal Corps and Cybersecurity Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of state signed and published the corresponding decree on September 15. Prior to this, Kovalenko had served as acting commander of this branch of the military for over two years.

Major General Viktor Nikoluk has concluded his tenure as commander of the “East” Troop Group. He stated that he had handed over to his successor a fully combat-ready troop group that had been carrying out missions across five sectors of the front.

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