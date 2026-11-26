The U.S. is working to involve Ukraine and European countries in expanding the production of Patriot air defense systems and strengthening international supply chains. The Pentagon made this statement in response to a request from “Voice of America.”

The U.S. Department of Defense emphasized that Washington supports deepening industrial cooperation and scaling up production of current and future versions of the Patriot system.

To this end, according to Pentagon officials, a series of measures is being implemented to accelerate transatlantic cooperation with European partners and Ukraine.

Journalists also asked for comment on reports of problems with the delivery of Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine. However, the Pentagon neither confirmed nor denied reports of delivery delays, limiting itself to statements about the continuation of industrial cooperation.

Source: Pentagon (in a response to “Voice of America”).

Licenses for the production of Ukrainian Patriot missiles in the U.S. are stalled at the Pentagon, likely due to President Donald Trump’s stance on the issue.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the escalation of the situation in the Middle East is affecting Ukraine’s security and the provision of its air defense systems.

Germany can no longer transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. The country has currently exhausted its supply. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot wait years for the delivery of missiles for the Patriot systems, as Russia continues to strike at energy infrastructure and is preparing to use ballistic missiles more actively this winter.

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