President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Larisa Bryukhovetska with the Order of Freedom, which had been posthumously awarded to her husband—Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky, Hero of Ukraine and honorary president of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

The head of state noted his contribution to the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, the development of Ukraine, and the education of young people.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Bryukhovetskyi left behind an important legacy, particularly through his active civic engagement and his work in shaping generations of Ukrainians who share national values.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the Order of Freedom to Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky, honorary president of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

On Thursday, November 12, Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky, Hero of Ukraine, an outstanding literary scholar, educator, and public figure, passed away at the age of 79. News of the death of one of the founders of the People’s Movement of Ukraine and the initiator of the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy became known on Friday, November 13.

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