On Friday, November 27, significant snowfall is forecast for four western regions of Ukraine. The snowpack is expected to increase by 8 to 20 centimeters.

Wet snow accumulation and icy conditions on the roads are also expected.

Snowfall will affect the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions. Wet snow and regular snow are forecast for almost all of Ukraine, with the exception of the northern and northeastern regions. Rain is expected in Zakarpattia and the south.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to -1…-6°, and during the day they will range from -3° to +3°. It will be warmer in Zakarpattia and the south—from +2° to +8° throughout the day.

No precipitation is forecast for Kyiv. Overnight temperatures will range from -1° to -3°, and daytime temperatures will be around 0°.

Due to wet snow and nighttime frosts, icy conditions will form on the roads, especially in the western part of the country. Drivers are advised to increase the distance between vehicles, as braking distances on slippery surfaces increase significantly.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On November 25, the Carpathians are experiencing full-fledged winter conditions: the highlands are covered in snow, and in some areas, snow is accumulating. Snowfall will not let up in the near future, as nighttime temperatures are set to drop even further.

On the evening of November 24, a snowstorm hit Kyiv. The streets and sidewalks gradually became covered in white snow, and photos of the snow-covered capital began appearing online. At the same time, Kyiv residents should exercise caution on the roads and sidewalks—traveling around the city can be dangerous due to icy conditions.

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