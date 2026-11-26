In Pivdennoukrainsk, a contractor was notified that he was suspected of embezzling public funds during the renovation of a shelter at one of the lyceums.

According to the investigation, he included false information about the scope and cost of the work in the certificates of completion.

Based on these documents, he was unjustifiably paid over 226,000 UAH in public funds. The contractor is suspected of embezzlement and official forgery.

In August 2026, this same contractor had already been notified of suspicion of embezzling budget funds during the renovation of a shelter at another high school in the city.

Under the charges brought against him, he faces 5 to 8 years in prison, as well as a ban on holding certain positions for up to 3 years.

Source: Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv has completed its investigation and referred to court a case involving the embezzlement of budget funds during the construction of a shelter.

In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District, a scheme was uncovered involving the misappropriation of nearly one million hryvnias in public funds during the major renovation of a shelter in the Holosiivskyi District State Administration building. One of the officials has been notified of the charges against him.

The Kyiv Regional Commercial Court granted the petition filed by juvenile prosecutors from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office and ruled to terminate the contract for the reconstruction and expansion of the Myronivsky Academic Lyceum and the construction of a bomb shelter. The contract was valued at over 139.4 million hryvnias.

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