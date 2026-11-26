In the Khmelnytskyi region, a military unit commander and two of his subordinates were notified that they were under suspicion. According to the investigation, the officer used military personnel to repair his own vehicles instead of having them carry out their official air defense duties.

Under the procedural guidance of the Khmelnytskyi Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense in the Western Region, it was established that from August through November 2026, the colonel enlisted three subordinates to repair vehicles he had purchased in the United States. Instead of performing their military duties, a sergeant and two drivers from the logistics company worked at a private auto repair shop set up by the commander in the Khmelnytskyi district.

To conceal the soldiers’ absence from duty, the commander ordered that they be listed as members of a mobile fire group tasked with destroying enemy air targets. At the same time, based on false information in the documents, the subordinates continued to receive their pay.

During the searches, authorities seized three vehicles, 11 car bodies imported from abroad, engines, spare parts, documents, computer equipment, as well as $35,300, 136,000 UAH, and 4,600 euros. Military equipment, grenades, and ammunition components were also found on the premises of the auto repair shop.

The commander is suspected of organizing his subordinates’ evasion of military service duties, while the two servicemen are suspected of evading those duties.

A third soldier involved in the scheme, according to the investigation, died shortly before it was uncovered.

The court imposed pretrial measures on all three suspects—detention with the possibility of bail. The commander was relieved of his post and transferred to the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Air Force command.

The amount of damages caused to the state is being determined based on the results of an expert examination. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General. As a reminder, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a military unit commander forced his subordinates to build houses for him. In Rivne, a military unit commander forced his subordinates to build a private home for him.

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